Musi project meant to make Rs1.5 lakh cr, alleges MP Eatala

Hyderabad: BJP MP Eatala Rajendar on Sunday alleged that the State government had taken up the Musi River Beautification project in order to make Rs 1,50,000 crore.

Thanking the people of his Malkajgiri constituency for ensuring his victory, he made it clear that it was not him who won from the constituency but its people.

He made sensational remarks and said CM Revanth Reddy did not have any kind of experience to deal with issues like illegal demolitions. He demanded that the CM show alternative houses before demolishing the houses of the poor. He said he had a commitment to fight for the poor with the chief ministers. He challenged the CM to be ready for a discussion on the ongoing demolitions.