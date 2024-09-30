Live
- Mithun Chakraborty to Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award
- Tirumala decks up for Salakatla Brahmotsavam
- AR Dairy to Receive Notices from SIT in Tirumala
- Asian Development Bank visits natural farming in NTR district
- Karnataka CM Announces Imminent Release Of Controversial Caste Survey Report
- Tribal development govt priority, says minister
- iPhone SE 4 Launch Nears; Apple May Have to Drop BOE as a Display Supplier
- Vigilance Inquiry into Irregularities in Pharma City Land Acquisition
- Cine hero Nikhil flags off 3K Run
- Markets may rally to new highs, but in limited range
Just In
Musi project meant to make Rs1.5 lakh cr, alleges MP Eatala
Highlights
BJP MP Eatala Rajendar on Sunday alleged that the State government had taken up the Musi River Beautification project in order to make Rs 1,50,000 crore.
Hyderabad: BJP MP Eatala Rajendar on Sunday alleged that the State government had taken up the Musi River Beautification project in order to make Rs 1,50,000 crore.
Thanking the people of his Malkajgiri constituency for ensuring his victory, he made it clear that it was not him who won from the constituency but its people.
He made sensational remarks and said CM Revanth Reddy did not have any kind of experience to deal with issues like illegal demolitions. He demanded that the CM show alternative houses before demolishing the houses of the poor. He said he had a commitment to fight for the poor with the chief ministers. He challenged the CM to be ready for a discussion on the ongoing demolitions.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS