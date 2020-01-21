Music & dance festival held on grand note

Nampally: Global Creative Arts, with the assistance from Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Academy and Vamshee International, organised Tansen-Tyagaraja music and dance festival at NTR auditorium located in Telugu University premises.

Noted Mridangam player Padmasree Dr Yella Venkateshwar Rao was presented with 'Mridanga Prabhacharya' award, instituted in memory of famous Mridanga player Prabhavati Devi Tamirisha during the festival.

Audience were captivated by violin duet programme performed by Dr Mysore Manjunath in Carnatic music style and Indradeep Ghosh in Hindustani music style. Kirtans designed by Pandit Ravishankar were played in 'jugalbandi' on violin.

This was followed by traditional dance 'Jugalbandi' performed by noted dancer P Mrutyunjay Sharma in Kuchipudi style and Arti Shankar in Kathak style. Audience were mesmerized by their dance performance of Rudrashtakam in Rageshwari Raga and Surdas Bhajan.