Music director RP Patnaik announces Rs 50,000 reward for hunting rape accused

Hyderabad: Tollywood music director RP Patnaik on Wednesday announced a reward of Rs.50,000 to those who reveal the whereabouts of the accused of the six-year-old girl's rape-murder case . He made it clear that a harsh punishment to the accused would alone provide peace to the girl's soul.

In his post on social media, Patnaik said," the police have announced a reward of Rs.10 lakh to find the accused.

I am announcing Rs.50,000 in addition to that reward announced by the police to those who reveal the address of the accused.

"He should be caught. The tattoo of Mounika will definitely help in catching the accused. He must be near you. Keep an eye on him."

Some Tollywood celebrities have also appealed to their fans and urged them to help the police in tracking down the accused. Actor Mahesh Babu expressed his grief over the tragic incident.



