Musical fest poster of Badruka College of Commerce and Arts unveiled

Hyderabad: The authorities of Badruka College of Commerce and Arts, along with the film stars of the upcoming Patang film, unveiled the poster for the two-day cultural and musical fest Satrang 2024.

According to college officials, the fest will be held on March 22 and 23, with timings from 10 am to 5 pm on the first day and 10 am to 6 pm on the second. More than 3,500 students are expected to participate in this event, which aims to encourage children to engage in a variety of cultural activities. It will be the first time that a fest of this kind is organised.

Dr B Mohan Kumar, principal of Badruka College of Commerce and Arts, said, “We believe in the students' overall development; we have various clubs that include culture, music, and others. Through these clubs, we have planned to organise an inter-college fest that will feature a wide range of cultures, including performing and fine arts. Interested participants can register both online and offline by scanning the QR code uploaded on all the social media platforms, or they can register in person at the college.”

Badruka College of Commerce and Arts, Director General Abhirama Krishna, Vice Principal Dr P Venkataiah, and others were present at the event.