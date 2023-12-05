My responsibility is only till taking opinions of MLAs to high command: DK Shivakumar

Hyderabad : According to the decision of the national president of Congress party, Mallikarjuna Kharge will decided the Chief Minister candidate, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Speaking to the media in Delhi on Tuesday, he said that he had taken the views of the party MLAs on Monday and came to convey the views of the CLP to the elders of Delhi.

He clarified that his responsibility is only till the reporting of the opinion of the CLP. Party President Kharge has revealed that decision will be taken on Telangana Chief Minister candidate and on other issues.

Earlier in the day, AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge said that the decision will be taken on the same on Tuesday. I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting is going on in Kharge Chamber. Kharge spoke before this meeting.