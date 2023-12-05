Live
- Aamir Khan rescued after being stranded for 24 hrs due to Cyclone Michaung
- CBI searches 13 locations in Rs 820cr 'suspicious' transaction case
- INS Sumedha-- Mission deployed at Antsiranana, Madagascar
- Cyclone Michaung makes landfall near Bapatla, winds with speed 90 km predicted at coast
- Focus on World Cup as India, England search for answers in three-match T20I series
- Cash-for-query row: Delhi HC renotifies Mahua Moitra’s defamation case to Dec 11
- FIIs inflows strong with net buy of more than Rs 17K crore in last 8 sessions
- Saddened, but will be available to activists, says Mohd Azharuddin
- Suspense over, Revanth New CM of Telangana
- Traders advised caution for next two days as market is overheated
Just In
My responsibility is only till taking opinions of MLAs to high command: DK Shivakumar
Says Party President Kharge has revealed that decision will be taken on Telangana Chief Minister candidate
Hyderabad : According to the decision of the national president of Congress party, Mallikarjuna Kharge will decided the Chief Minister candidate, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Speaking to the media in Delhi on Tuesday, he said that he had taken the views of the party MLAs on Monday and came to convey the views of the CLP to the elders of Delhi.
He clarified that his responsibility is only till the reporting of the opinion of the CLP. Party President Kharge has revealed that decision will be taken on Telangana Chief Minister candidate and on other issues.
Earlier in the day, AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge said that the decision will be taken on the same on Tuesday. I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting is going on in Kharge Chamber. Kharge spoke before this meeting.