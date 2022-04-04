My son is not party to rave party: Anjan Kumar Yadav

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress party working president and former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav has said that his son Arvind Kumar Yadav was not involved in the rave party conducted at a pub that was raided by the police on Sunday early hours.

The Congress leader said that his son had gone to the party only to attend the birthday of his friend. Alleging that his political opponents were trying to defame his family, Anjan Kumar demanded the government to disclose the complete details of drug smuggling and abuse in the pub.

He also sought the government to close all pubs in the city and order a probe to ascertain how the drug peddlers were smuggling the narcotic substances in the pubs. The Congress leader accused the government of completely failing to curb the menace of drugs in the State capital.