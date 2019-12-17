Nacharam: Focus on roads in colonies

Nacharam: Corporator Shanthi along with deputy engineer Chandana inspected CC road works in Ambedkar Nagar on Monday. She said she's concentrating on drainage issues and inner roads. She called upon residents to bring to her notice if they have problems related to basic amenities.

She said she would strive for the development of the division. Assistant Engineer Prasanthi, work inspector Vijay Kumar, TRS leaders Saizen Shekar, Katta Bucchanna Goud, Hari Prasad, Anji Madiga, Rama Krishna, Ganesh and others were present.