'Nadda's Adda is Erragadda': KTR

Hyderabad: Reacting to the comment of BJP national president JP Nadda that "TRS was Beta, Beti, Bhanja party," the TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Wednesday said, "The adda of Nadda lies in Erragadda mental hospital."

Addressing a press conference, the TRS working president called BJP as "Bakwas Jumla Party". He said it only talks of "Sab ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas" but in reality, it works for "Sab Ka Vinash aur Satyanash". He said since 2014 it had done nothing for the poor. He said that Nadda's mental balance has gone for a toss. "Modi government resorts to Hamla because we call them Jumla by using ED, CBI and NIA. They only want to create communal disturbances and get votes in the country," he said. On the allegations of corruption in Kaleshwaram, Rama Rao said Nadda needs to explain who had lost mental balance he or the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweshwar Tudu. He said in reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the minister stated that no instances of corruption had come to the notice of the government.

Rao said that Nadda had no right to make remarks on family rule. Nadda's mother-in-law Jaishree Banerjee was also in politics. He said all those whom Nadda mentioned had participated in Telangana agitation and won the election. While KCR was ruling like a "Statesman, BJP government at the Centre was ruling like a salesman disposing off all PSUs. KCR is an ATM for Telangana," he said.



KTR said the Centre copies our schemes and on the other hand makes irresponsible comments.

The PM had promised a house, water, electricity and toilets to every household by the year 2022. Let alone India, we did not see this happen even in his own state Gujarat. He utterly failed in delivering his promises, KTR said. There was another promise of doubling the farmers income by 2022, which was still on papers.

He further said the Prime Minister's convoy was stopped on the road for more than 20 minutes in Punjab on Wednesday. This shows where he stands today in the country. He questioned what has happened to the promise of bullet trains in the country by 2022, which he referred to as another Jhumla of BJP.

Rao said the State stood in first position with 96.8 per cent Open Defecation-Free villages followed by Tamil Nadu in second place. BJP governed States were nowhere to be seen. In India, he said there are 15-lakh job vacancies which the Modi government did not fill. BJP governments don't have the capacity to fill them but accuse us.