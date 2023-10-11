Nagam supporters gherao Revanth at Gandhi Bhavan

Live
Just In
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy faced an embarrassing situation at the party head office, Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday
Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy faced an embarrassing situation at the party head office, Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday. The TPCC leader was gheraoed by his own party workers, who were supporters of former minister and Nagarkurnool ticket aspirant Nagam Janardhan Reddy. They were demanding a ticket for their leader Janardhan Reddy.
The TPCC president participated in some meetings at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday and was coming out of one meeting when supporters of Janardhan Reddy tried to stop him and raised slogans demanding a ticket for their leader.
Janardhan Reddy has been seeking a ticket to contest from the Nagarkurnool Assembly constituency.
However the party leadership appeared to have different plans and has reportedly not given him any assurance so far. The angered supporters became restless and raised slogans against the party leadership in front of the TPCC chief at Gandhi Bhavan.