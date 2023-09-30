Nalgonda: People will hear good news soon says Harish Rao

Nalgonda/Bhongir : Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the people of the State are going to hear good news as the government is gearing up to announce new sops soon. At the same time he added that the BRS party manifesto will be shock the opposition parties. Harish Rao along with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah toured Nakrekal constituency and inaugurated and laid foundation stone for various development works on Monday.

He laid the foundation stone for the 50-bed hospital building to be built at a cost of Rs 5.70 crore and the renovations of Srichennakesava temple at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore in Ramannapet of Nakrekal constituency in Yadadri-Bhongiri district.

The Ministers laid foundation stone for the lift irrigation scheme at Annaram village in Kattanguru mandal. The ministers inaugurated the library building and sub-treasury office in Nakrekal and also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a degree college building.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Harish Rao said that the State government will support the development of Nakrekal constituency in all aspects. He said that the construction of a 100-bed hospital in Nakrekal is going on at a brisk pace and will be completed soon.

Minister for Energy Jagadishwar Reddy said that Aitipamula lift irrigation scheme is has been cherished dream of farmers of the region. He said that the farmers of Kadaparthi and other villages had been worried that their crops were drying up. The region has hard working farmers. CM KCR who himself is a farmer immediately sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the lift scheme after hearing the plight of farmers.

Speaking at a public meeting held at the Ramannapet junior college ground, said that CM KCR, who knows the hardships of the people, is not ready to compromise on the welfare of the poor people.

He stated that the Congress party is short of candidates in 35 constituencies, therefore, whom BRS had left aside as useless are being welcomed by the grand old party.

He alleged that the Congress leaders are trying to deceive the people of Telangana by announcing impossible schemes. He questioned why the schemes announced by the Congress are not being implemented in the States ruled by the party.

KCR’s regime can be said to be a golden era for welfare. He said that people should bless KCR in the next elections if the welfare development programmes to be continued uninterrupted. He exuded confidence that the BRS will come to power for the third time no matter how many conspiracies are hatched by the opposition parties.