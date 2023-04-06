Nama accuses Centre of bias over non-allocation of N-reactor to TS

Hyderabad: Criticising the BJP government for not allocating any nuclear plant to the State, BRS Lok Sabha party leader Nama Nageswara Rao on Wednesday said that the Centre was blocking the development of Telangana at every step with extreme discrimination.

The BRS MP questionedthat why Telangana state was not treated as equal to all other states.

The Centre has once again acted conspiratorially towards Telangana in setting up new nuclear reactors in the country, he said adding they could not digest the development of the State and were creating obstacles in this way. Nama said that he was surprised to see that Union Minister Jitender Singh gave a written reply on Wednesday when the Centre was asked for details about nuclear reactors in Lok Sabha.

The MP stated that the Centre, which had said in writing that it had approved the new centers in principle, had again shown its stubbornness in the case of Telangana.

The plants are to establish new nuclear power plants in the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan along with administrative approval and financial resources have also been granted. He questioned why Telangana was not visible to the Centre.

Nageswara Rao said people were carefully observing the factional policies being followed by the Centre and it was certain that appropriate lessons would be taught in the coming period. Centre should treat all the states equally, he suggested.