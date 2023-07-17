Namo App is innovative, technical tool: TS BJP Mahila Morcha president

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP Mahila Morcha chief Githa Murthy on Sunday termed the Namo App as an innovative technical tool for the party cadre and leaders.

Speaking at a camp in the State party office here meant to train the participants on the use of the app, she said the mobile application helps guide how to work and those registered with the application would directly receive messages and emails from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “People can receive information on various issues. They can respond and upload their responses directly. A technical team stationed in Delhi oversee the functioning of the app on people’s response on various issues and the government”, she said

“The technical team comprising Delhi Namo App in-charge Sailender, members Isang, Agarwal, have imparted training for members of the Mahila Morcha. Morcha general secretary KalyanamGitha Rani, vice-president Dr Malathi Latha and State executive members and district leaders interacted with the team from Delhi.

The visiting team members said the app would help them know the governance of the Centre for the past nine years and how to understand the Centre’s initiatives on development, welfare and other fronts.

They asked the Morcha members to register themselves with the app. “They can tour the State to explain the Central government schemes to people”.