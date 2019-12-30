Nampally: Activists to continue stir against CAA, NPR, NRC

Nampally: Activists, academicians, advocates, researchers from different sections vowed to continue fight against the forces who were aiming to damage the social fabric of the country known as nation of nations, by isolating communities with an ulterior motive and putting the entire nation through testing times.

During a conference held in the city on religion, politics, diversity and peaceful co-existence organised by Centre for Peace Studies and Action Aid India, they expressed concern over the ongoing attempts by the Union Government to amend sections of the Constitution which has remained a uniting force and bond different communities, castes and regions. It is necessary that civil society raises a voice for upholding citizens' right to religious freedom and to build mutual understanding and respect between people from diverse faith backgrounds, they emphasized.

Speaking on the subject 'Presentation on impact of Aadhar, Census, NPR and NRC', Aariz Mohammed, Director, Center for Social Justice and Srinivas Kodali, Independent Researcher emphasized the need for generating awareness amongst the masses about the impact of government preparing database of everything in the name of 'security' and providing refuge to some sections from neighbouring countries.

Aariz argued that a huge number of discrepancies would creep in, even as the government claims to be updating it 'digitally' and through digital signatures and people would be forced to undergo severe hardships.

While Srinivas found that the way resistance of the people should take shape like the protests being taken up in Hong Kong, digitally. "Gandhi's protest started in South Africa against the biometric identification of Asians and it was named Satyagraha. The black-law forced every Asian to have fingerprints, which the father of nation resisted" he reminded.

Earlier during the day, a panel discussion on 'Religion based politics, threat to Indian Society?' was also held and the panelists were L Ravichander, Senior Advocate and Mujahid Husain.