Nampally Shock: Teen Discovers Human Skeleton in Abandoned Hyderabad House During Cricket Game

A shocking discovery in Hyderabad’s Nampally area as a teen playing cricket finds human skeletal remains in a locked, abandoned house. Police suspect natural death.

A casual game of cricket in Hyderabad’s Nampally market area turned into a shocking event when a teenager accidentally discovered a human skeleton inside an old, locked house.

The ball had landed inside the abandoned property. When the teen went in to retrieve it, he spotted skeletal remains. Shocked, he took photos and posted them on social media. The post went viral almost immediately. He also informed nearby residents and the police.

The police rushed quickly and forced the door open. Thety confirmed the discovery of the skeleton. The CLUES team was called in to collect forensic evidence.

Here’s what the police said:

  • The skeleton is believed to be that of Muneer Khan, the owner of the house, who was reportedly living alone.
  • There were no signs of struggle, blood, or foul play, suggesting it could be a case of natural death.
  • The identity has not been officially confirmed, as the family has yet to be questioned.

DCP Chandramohan visited the spot and reviewed the investigation. The body is expected to be sent for autopsy once identification is confirmed.

The Habeebnagar police are continuing the investigation to uncover more details.

