Nampally: TNGOs' union diary launched

Nampally: The diary and calendar of TNGOs' union were released by Minister Etela Rajender here at Gruhakalpa on Thursday. Union's Hyderabad district president SM Hussaini (Mujeeb) prepared the diary.

He has been preparing the union's diary and calendar apart from organising sports competitions among the employees for four years. Prizes were also distributed to the winners of the competitions.

Former home minister Naini Narsimha Reddy,TPCC member Vihtal, TS Grandhalaya Parishad chairman Ayachitam Sridhar, TNGOs' central union president K Ravinder Reddy, presidents and secretaries of different units were present.