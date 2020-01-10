Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Nampally: TNGOs' union diary launched

Nampally: TNGOs
Highlights

The diary and calendar of TNGOs’ union were released by Minister Etela Rajender here at Gruhakalpa on Thursday. Union’s Hyderabad district president...

Nampally: The diary and calendar of TNGOs' union were released by Minister Etela Rajender here at Gruhakalpa on Thursday. Union's Hyderabad district president SM Hussaini (Mujeeb) prepared the diary.

He has been preparing the union's diary and calendar apart from organising sports competitions among the employees for four years. Prizes were also distributed to the winners of the competitions.

Former home minister Naini Narsimha Reddy,TPCC member Vihtal, TS Grandhalaya Parishad chairman Ayachitam Sridhar, TNGOs' central union president K Ravinder Reddy, presidents and secretaries of different units were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Minister KTR meets Aerospace and Defence head honchos in Delhi9 Jan 2020 3:38 PM GMT

Minister KTR meets Aerospace and Defence head honchos in Delhi

Vice President calls for effective laws against huge election expenditure
Vice President calls for effective laws against huge election...
JNU Violence: Blame Game Between BJP-AAP
JNU Violence: Blame Game Between BJP-AAP
People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR
People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR
High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss on farmers concerns
High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss...


Top