Narayana IAS Academy hails Upsc toppers

Narayana IAS Academy announced the exceptional achievements of their students in the UPSC 2023 Examination.

“Ananya Reddy secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 3, showcasing outstanding dedication and academic prowess while underscoring the rigorous preparation and perseverance required for such a prestigious accomplishment.

Ananya Reddy’s outstanding performance will be an inspiration to aspiring students, demonstrating that with determination and a focus on excellence, one could fulfil their dreams in academic and professional endeavours,” said director Dr P Sindhura.

