NASA Hospitals Launches Comprehensive Brain Stroke Center

Hyderabad: NASA Hospitals has proudly inaugurated its Comprehensive Brain Stroke Center, dedicated to providing exceptional medical care for brain and spine-related disorders. With modern lifestyles and increasing mental stress, more individuals are facing issues such as brain strokes (paralysis) and other neurological conditions. In response, NASA Hospitals has established this specialized department.

Dr. Riyaz, the founder and executive director of NASA Hospitals, announced the launch of the Comprehensive Brain Stroke Center, highlighting its cutting-edge facilities and team of seasoned medical experts. Speaking at a media conference at the Bashir Bagh Press Club on Wednesday, he emphasized that this state-of-the-art center is designed specifically to treat brain and spine-related ailments. The center is located on LB Nagar Main Road in Chintal Kunta.

The center will feature renowned specialists, including prominent spine surgeon Dr. G.P.V. Subbiah, esteemed neurologist Dr. Venigalla Naveen Kumar, brain and spine surgeon Dr. V. Sridhar Narayana, as well as Dr. Venu Turumilli Rakesh, Dr. M. Karthik, and Dr. K. Prithvi Raj. During the launch, Dr. Riyaz announced a special 50% discount on brain stroke preventive packages, CT scans, and MRI scans.

Dr. Venigalla Naveen Kumar, clinical director of NASA's Comprehensive Brain Stroke Unit, stated that the new center will offer advanced treatments for various conditions, including brain strokes, seizures, Parkinson’s disease, dementia, neck pain, back pain, headaches, and meningitis. He underscored the importance of immediate control measures when symptoms arise, alongside comprehensive treatment.

To help protect the community from brain strokes, Dr. Naveen Kumar introduced the "Be Fast" program, which aims to raise awareness about stroke risks and promote preventive measures. He advised that symptoms such as loss of balance, vision issues, unusual facial changes, arm weakness, and difficulty speaking may indicate a stroke. Immediate medical attention is crucial upon recognizing these signs, as timely intervention can significantly reduce the risk of paralysis.

The center will also provide a range of services, including treatments for brain and spine issues, neuro ICU care, brain stroke management, disease control, and rehabilitation facilities, as detailed by Dr. Naveen Kumar.