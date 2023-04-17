Nation waiting for guidance of CM K Chandrashekar Rao says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Rangareddy : Minister of Panchayat Raj Department Errabelli Dayakar Rao has taken an initiative to promote development in the Moinabad mandal of Rangareddy district by laying the foundation for various projects on Sunday. The total worth of these projects is said to be around Rs28 crore. He said that Telangana State is running in all the development pathways under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, which is why the whole country is waiting for his guidance.

Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli said the villages in the State are exemplary in terms of development, and that there is evidence of this through the recent awards for the villages in the State. He also highlighted the infrastructure improvement, such as better roads and the presence of CC roads in villages. The minister also encouraged the people of Telangana to support KCR's efforts in leading the State towards further development. Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah, Rangareddy Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Anita Reddy, Moinabad ZPTC, Kale Srikanth, local public representatives and officials of the respective departments participated in the programme.