Live
- TSRTC to start ‘Ladies Special’ bus from today
- HMWSSB officials inspect Fatehnagar STP
- Naidu a skilled, organised criminal, alleges VijayaSai
- Tirupati: Mayor inaugurates ‘Grow Hair, Glow Skin’ clinic
- Hyderabad: SCR presents Man of the Month Safety Awards
- National Commission for Women organises seminar on ‘Awareness on Anti-Human Trafficking’
- Ganapati Bappa Morya: Clay Ganeshas set to make way into homes in Hyderabad
- 2 held for gold shop robbery
- Vijayawada: Education Minister felicitates best teachers
- AP to receive rains in next two days as low pressure likely in Bay of Bengal today
Just In
National Commission for Women organises seminar on ‘Awareness on Anti-Human Trafficking’
Hyderabad: The National Commission for Women (NCW), in collaboration with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), conducted a seminar on...
Hyderabad: The National Commission for Women (NCW), in collaboration with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), conducted a seminar on “Awareness on Anti-Human Trafficking,” on Tuesday at Vikas Auditorium, National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD).
Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, chief guest of the event, stated, “Human trafficking is an organised crime, ranking third globally after arms and drug trafficking. Collaboration is the linchpin in our efforts to address this issue comprehensively. One alarming concern is the emergence of odd marriages between elderly grooms and very young brides, a disturbing new trend in trafficking. We must all become the eyes and ears to tackle these issues head-on.”
The Governor underscored the critical role of women empowerment in the successful fight against human trafficking. She placed a high priority on the protection of vulnerable groups of children, women, labourers, and displaced persons.
She also articulated a three-pronged strategy i.e. origin, transit, and destination points of these trafficking networks to effectively combat human trafficking. While the NCW continues its relentless work on initiatives addressing human trafficking, the indispensable role of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in supporting law enforcement officials for the rescue and rehabilitation of trafficked victims was highlighted during the seminar.