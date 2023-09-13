National Commission for Women organises seminar on ‘Awareness on Anti-Human Trafficking’

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Women (NCW), in collaboration with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), conducted a seminar on “Awareness on Anti-Human Trafficking,” on Tuesday at Vikas Auditorium, National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD).

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, chief guest of the event, stated, “Human trafficking is an organised crime, ranking third globally after arms and drug trafficking. Collaboration is the linchpin in our efforts to address this issue comprehensively. One alarming concern is the emergence of odd marriages between elderly grooms and very young brides, a disturbing new trend in trafficking. We must all become the eyes and ears to tackle these issues head-on.”

The Governor underscored the critical role of women empowerment in the successful fight against human trafficking. She placed a high priority on the protection of vulnerable groups of children, women, labourers, and displaced persons.

She also articulated a three-pronged strategy i.e. origin, transit, and destination points of these trafficking networks to effectively combat human trafficking. While the NCW continues its relentless work on initiatives addressing human trafficking, the indispensable role of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in supporting law enforcement officials for the rescue and rehabilitation of trafficked victims was highlighted during the seminar.