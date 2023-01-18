National executive committee meet: PM asks Bandi to address in Telugu; Modi, Nadda praise 'Praja Sangrama Yatra'

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised on speaking in mother tongue when something being spoken has an array of experiences and emotions. "It is best conveyed in mother tongue".

The PM's remarks come against the backdrop of State party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar explaining his experiences during the five phases of his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' at the party's national executive committee meeting.

On the first day of the meeting on Monday, Modi appreciated the Karimnagar MP for his hard work for the party and reportedly said his oratory skills reminds him of former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. When Bandi was presenting a report on the party activities and his yatra Modi reportedly asked him to explain his experiences.

When the MP---who had spoken for a while in Hindi---said he was not able to convey full picture of the yatra in Hindi, the PM intervened and asked him to speak in Telugu, saying, a topic filled with an array of experiences and emotions is best conveyed in mother tongue.

Bandi explained how the party has fought on various issues concerning people and took up the yatra with a single objective to take the party closer to people. He explained how the party organised the launch of the first phase from the Bhagyalakshmi temple, Charminar.

Modi appreciated Bandi's efforts to strengthen the party in Telangana. He asked the party Telangana in-charge and national general secretary Tarun Chug, who had also participated in the yatra, to explain in Hindi. Chug narrated the events/issues that took place at different stages.

Modi suggested that leaders from other States should study the way the yatra is being taken out. "Sending youth leaders from different States in the coming phases of the yatra would help as a guide for them", he added.

Party president JP Nadda appreciated Bandi, while mentioning the yatra.