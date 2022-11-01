National Unity Day: Rich tributes paid to Sardar Patel

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy paid rich tributes to the country's first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel recalling his services to the nation.

He addressed the participants before flagging off the 'Run for the Unity Marathon' at People's Plaza, on the occasion of National Unity Day, to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel here on Monday.

Kishan Reddy recalled the role of Sardar Patel's leadership in protecting the unity, sovereignty and integrity of the country.

"Sardar Patel's unflinching commitment and unabated courage, Hyderabad State has been freed from the clutches of tyrannical rule and has become an integral part of the Indian Union", he said.

He paid tribute to Sardar Patel at the culmination of the marathon at Saifabad. Later, Kishan Reddy appreciated all the students, members of NYK, personnel of the CAPFs, Bank officers and others for their enthusiastic participation in the marathon.

Telangana State BJP leaders recalled the services of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and paid floral tributes to him.

State BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay said that Sardar Patel is a tall national leader who freed the people of Telangana suffering in the clutches of the erstwhile Nizam rule and let Telangana breathe freedom. He said that it is appropriate to celebrate the Ekta Diwas on the birth anniversary of Patel. BJP national executive members Jitender Reddy, former minister Babu Mohan, State BJP vice-president Dr Gangidi Mohan Reddy, and National BC Commission former member Talloji Achary among others paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel.