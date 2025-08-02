NCC Raising Ceremony held

Hyderabad: A vibrant wave of discipline and patriotism swept across the grounds of Johnson Grammar School – ICSE, Kuntloor on Friday during its NCC Raising Ceremony, marking the formal inauguration of its Junior Division Unit under the 1 (T) Battalion NCC – JD Wing.

The prestigious occasion welcomed Lieutenant Colonel K. S. Pandiyan, Officiating Commanding Officer of the 1 (T) Battalion NCC, as the Chief Guest. In his moving keynote, Lt. Col. Pandiyan emphasised the long-lasting impact of NCC on young individuals.

“NCC is not just a badge or a uniform. It is a commitment to the nation, a mindset of service, and a journey toward self-discovery and leadership,” he stated.

The ceremony marked the Flag Hoisting, marking the symbolic birth of the NCC tradition on campus. A multimedia tribute to NCC’s core values—unity, discipline, and service.

With this induction, Johnson Grammar School – ICSE aligns itself with India’s premier youth development initiative, giving students opportunities for training in civic responsibility, physical fitness, and national service.

The JD Wing empowers cadets to develop self-reliance, teamwork, leadership, and a strong sense of national pride. It represents the school’s broader commitment to shaping confident and morally rooted youth ready to contribute meaningfully to society, said the school principal.