Necklace Road: Horticulture expo ends on a positive note

Necklace Road: The 8th edition of the five-day All India Horticulture Agriculture and Nursery Expo ended on a positive note. The expo recorded a footfall of more than 35,000. "The last expo had footfall around 30,000. This year the expo has been successful in terms of footfall, sales, and stalls," says Khalid Ahmed organiser of the event.

The main attraction this year was the cactus and esculents displayed from north and northeastern part of the country, especially from Kolkata, Delhi, Haryana, Darjeeling, and Siliguri. Another attraction at the expo was the hydroponic system stalls which displayed the method of growing plants in a water-based, nutrient-rich solution without soil and a stall displaying robotic cultivation namely 'Farmbot' which is a fully automated farming robot.