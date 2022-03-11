Neem trees rejuvenating in Hyderabad

Rajendranagar: Neem trees in city are found rejuvenating again on their own after enduring the whiplash of fungal disease called 'Dieback' in November last year. The trees found dried up due to the disease in several parts of city are now developing fresh branches, as usual.



In November last year the neem trees across the State were found shrivelling up out of the blue which prompted the government to seek remedial steps from experts.

Later it was stated that the trees are infested with 'dieback' after swarming neighbouring Karnataka and AP. It finally invaded Telangana and left hundreds of trees dry or dead in Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Medchal, Gadwal and Warangal districts, besides a few others.

Sensing the enormity, the government released an advisory and announced measures to protect neem trees across the State. It prescribed fungicide spray to protect them from infection. Soon the measure turned into a campaign. Trees in government establishments and at public places were administered fungicide like 'Benfil' to arrest the disease.

However, some experts warned against using any fungicide without proper scientific investigation into the matter saying treating trees with fungicide is not an appropriate solution and may harm them instead. They called 'dieback' a normal issue that may settle down on its own over a period of time.

Now the situation has turned the way experts suggested. The trees at several places in city are found rejuvenating on their own sprucing up with fresh branches at Rajendranagar, Budvel, Mailardevpally, Jalpally and Shamshabad, where wayside vegetation is found in abundance besides, Bandlaguda Jagir, Narsingi and Manikonda.

Terming the fungicide treatment to trees as a surreal approach, specialist Dr Narasimha Reddy Donthi said, "It was suggested earlier that there is no need to administer fungicide spray to neem trees without proper scientific investigation or pathological diagnosis. Especially using Benfil (carbendazim) which is not approved for usage and is not at all a wise idea.

Instead of conducting a thorough study, authorities have rushed to apply chemicals which are hazardous to a tree known for its pest-killing properties. Regular water has now proved enough that helped the trees regain their strength."