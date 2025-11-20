Neopolis Kokapet Phase 3 Auctions: 25 Acres Up for Sale as Developer Interest Peaks
Neopolis Kokapet Phase 3 e-auctions begin in November–December 2025. HMDA to auction 25 acres as developer interest rises after successful Phase 1 and 2.
Neopolis Kokapet is set for its biggest land auction phase yet, with developers showing strong interest in the upcoming Phase 3 e-auctions.
Developers Show Interest in Phase 3
More than 85 developers have shown interest in the Phase 3 land auctions in Neopolis, Kokapet.
The auctions will take place on November 24, November 28, December 3, and December 5, 2025.
HMDA will auction 25 acres of prime commercial land during this phase.
Auction History of Neopolis Kokapet
Phase 1 – June 2021
49 acres auctioned
Revenue: ₹2,000 crore
Phase 2 – August 2023
46 acres auctioned
Revenue: ₹3,300 crore
Combined, Phases 1 and 2 have auctioned about 95 acres.
Phase 3 – Nov/Dec 2025
- 25 acres to be auctioned
- Spread across four days
- Total land auctioned after Phase 3 will reach about 120 acres
Why Developers Are Interested
Neopolis Kokapet is one of Hyderabad’s fastest-growing real-estate zones.
Developers are attracted because:
- It is close to the Financial District
- Land prices have increased consistently
- Earlier auction phases saw strong bidding
- Plots are ideal for high-rise commercial projects and mixed-use spaces
HMDA expects competitive bidding in Phase 3 due to the high demand.