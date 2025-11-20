Neopolis Kokapet Phase 3 Auctions: 25 Acres Up for Sale as Developer Interest Peaks

Neopolis Kokapet is set for its biggest land auction phase yet, with developers showing strong interest in the upcoming Phase 3 e-auctions.

Developers Show Interest in Phase 3

More than 85 developers have shown interest in the Phase 3 land auctions in Neopolis, Kokapet.

The auctions will take place on November 24, November 28, December 3, and December 5, 2025.

HMDA will auction 25 acres of prime commercial land during this phase.

Auction History of Neopolis Kokapet

Phase 1 – June 2021

49 acres auctioned

Revenue: ₹2,000 crore

Phase 2 – August 2023

46 acres auctioned

Revenue: ₹3,300 crore

Combined, Phases 1 and 2 have auctioned about 95 acres.

Phase 3 – Nov/Dec 2025

25 acres to be auctioned

Spread across four days

Total land auctioned after Phase 3 will reach about 120 acres

Why Developers Are Interested

Neopolis Kokapet is one of Hyderabad’s fastest-growing real-estate zones.

Developers are attracted because:

It is close to the Financial District

Land prices have increased consistently

Earlier auction phases saw strong bidding

Plots are ideal for high-rise commercial projects and mixed-use spaces

HMDA expects competitive bidding in Phase 3 due to the high demand.