Just In
Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
There is a campaign going on in the social media that Kishan Reddy said that it was because of the Jana Sena that the BJP suffered such a terrible defeat
Hyderabad: The BJP and Jana Sena contested together in the Telangana assembly elections. In this election, Jana Sena lost in all the 8 seats it contested. BJP won only 8 seats. On the other hand, a news is going viral that Union Minister and State BJP President Kishan Reddy has criticized Jana Sena as the reason for BJP's defeat in Telangana.
Kishan Reddy is campaigning that he has lost in Greater Hyderabad by trusting Pawan. Responding to this, Kishan Reddy said that there is no truth in this news. He expressed anger that some people are spreading false propaganda.
He said that the alliance between the two parties was not a decision taken by either of them... it was a decision taken by both the parties after much thought. He said that such news should not be believed. Those who are deliberately spreading false news will be reported to the police.