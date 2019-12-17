New Additional Director General Dr A Ashok takes charge at Dr MCR HRDI

Jubilee Hills: Dr A Ashok took charge on Monday as the Additional Director General of Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana from Busani Venkateswara Rao, who served the Institute as Addl DG for two years.

On the occasion of his joining, Dr Ashok said that training, which is the mandate of the Institute, plays an important role in keeping the skill sets of government employees current and up-to-date, thereby improving their effectiveness and efficiency. "I will use my present position to further enrich the training programmes of the institute," he added.

Before joining Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana, Dr Ashok was the Commissioner of Intermediate Education & Secretary, Telangana State Board of Intermediate.