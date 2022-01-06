New Covid variants will keep emerging: Rakesh Mishra

Hyderabad: It's very clear that newer variants will keep emerging, especially when there is a high rate of infection. The new 'IHU-B.1.640.2' variant of Covid needs to be followed as it has mutations that make it a variant of interest, said the Indian Biological Scientist and Director of Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB).

Speaking to The Hans India, Rakesh Mishra said, "It is not clear yet if the IHU-B.1.640.2 will become a variant of concern and spread fast to many countries."

According to latest reports, the variant has been discovered by French scientists. Researchers say it has more than 46 mutations. Explaining the variant, Mishra said, "Generally speaking, all new variants are likely to be efficient spreaders; more often than not capable of immune escape or vaccine breakthrough. But whether they will be more virulent having worse clinical outcome is less likely, but it needs to be kept in mind."

Suggesting that precaution is very standard to stop the spread by wearing a mask, avoiding gathering in closed space, disallowing crowds, keeping air circulation good, Mishra stated that in addition, vaccination will help in less severe disease outcomes. Not to forget, test, track and isolate are relevant too.