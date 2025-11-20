New ‘iBomma One’ Piracy Site Emerges After Immad Ravi’s Arrest

The police recently arrested Immad Ravi, who created the piracy websites iBomma and Bappam.

This case has created a big sensation across the country.

While the investigation is still going on, a new piracy site has now appeared online.

The new site is called “iBomma One”, and it is already showing new movies.

iBomma One Redirects to Movie Rulez

When users click on any movie on iBomma One, they are sent directly to the Movie Rulez website.

Police say the iBomma group has nearly 65 mirror websites.

They believe these mirror sites may have promoted iBomma One.

People are now asking the police to take action against Movie Rulez and TamilMV as well.

New Details in the Immad Ravi Case

Police are finding new information about Immad Ravi during the investigation.

They discovered that he returned to his home in Kukatpally every two months, even when he travelled abroad.

Police think he did not hire workers because he feared they would learn his secrets.

They were also surprised to find that his phone only had numbers of food delivery boys.