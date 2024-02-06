  • Menu
New I&PR Commissioner takes charge

New I&PR Commissioner takes charge
Hyderabad: The newly appointed Special Commissioner of Information and Public Relations, M Hanumantha Rao on Monday assumed charge at the head office in the city.

Later, the new commissioner interacted with the officials and took stock of the various activities of the department. He observed that the Information department plays a key role in disseminating information on the various welfare and development activities taken up by the government, particularly at the grass-roots level. He also took charge as the EO Special Secretary, I&PR, at the Secretariat.

Executive Director FDC Kishore Babu, Additional Director Nagaiah Kamble, Joint Directors Jagan, Venkat Ramana, Venkateswar Rao, Srinivas, CIE Radhakrishna, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors, and staff of CIPR were present on the occasion.

X