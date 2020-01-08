New York's Battery Dance to perform in hyderabad city tomorrow

Madhapur: Monsoon Raga Foundation in association with United States Embassy is presenting Battery Dance Company's performance at 7 pm at Shilpakalavedika on January 10.

According to a press release, the Battery Dance Company organises New York City's longest running dance festival, manages international programs around the world, produces at least one new production each year, and operates a low-cost studio share programme that serves over 300 choreographers. Battery performances are characterized by choreography and music inspired by worldwide sources, reflecting American society and its multiplicity of cultures. This Manhattan-based dance company demonstrates the tremendous public good that the arts can contribute to society.

Battery Dance company members will conduct performances, workshops and film screenings of Moving Stories in Hyderabad. Artistic Director Jonathan Hollander will also be speaking during this tour. Based in Lower Manhattan, Battery Dance has produced over 100 original dance works choreographed by its founder and artistic director Jonathan Hollander, in collaboration with a diverse array of composers and designers, and its cast of outstanding dancers The Company is among New York City's foremost cultural ambassadors through its participation in international performing arts festivals, conferences and symposia throughout 70 countries on 6 continents. Through the award-winning dancing to connect programme, the company uses dance as a tool for building social cohesion and resolving conflict throughout the world.