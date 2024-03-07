  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Newly appointed TSAT chairman meets CM

Newly appointed TSAT chairman meets CM
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Newly appointed T-SAT chairman B Venugopal Reddy paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Wednesday.On the occasion,...

Hyderabad: Newly appointed T-SAT chairman B Venugopal Reddy paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Venugopal Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for being appointed him as TSAT chairman.

Revanth Reddy congratulated the new Chairman.

Telangana Skills, Academic and Training (T-SAT), the Satellite TV network operated by the Society for Telangana State Network (SoFTNET) under the aegis of the department of ITE&C, telecasts programmes on education, employment, healthcare and agriculture, among other subjects, through its two channels Vidya and Nipuna.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X