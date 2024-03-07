Newly appointed TSAT chairman meets CM

Live
Hyderabad: Newly appointed T-SAT chairman B Venugopal Reddy paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Wednesday.
On the occasion, Venugopal Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for being appointed him as TSAT chairman.
Revanth Reddy congratulated the new Chairman.
Telangana Skills, Academic and Training (T-SAT), the Satellite TV network operated by the Society for Telangana State Network (SoFTNET) under the aegis of the department of ITE&C, telecasts programmes on education, employment, healthcare and agriculture, among other subjects, through its two channels Vidya and Nipuna.
