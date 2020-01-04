Kalyana lakshmi scheme a boon to the poor: MLA Kaleru Venkatesh

Amberpet: Kaleru Venkatesh, the Amberpet MLA, said that Kalyanalakshmi scheme, introduced by the State government, had helped many poor families by providing financial assistance for marriage of their daughters.

While distributing Kalyanlakshmi/ Shaadi Mubark cheques to the beneficiaries at a programme organised at AK Function Plaza, the MLA said that the scheme, which provides financial assistance of Rs 1,00,116 to poor families for their daughter's marriage, was introduced for the first time anywhere in the world and does not exist in any state. The scheme was introduced by the Chief Minister KCR keeping in view the problems the poor families face in marrying off their daughters, he said. Describing the CM KCR as visionary, he said that the CM himself has become godfather to many poor families.

He promised people that he would discuss with the CM to construct a function hall in the constituency, where poor families can perform marriages. Amberpet tahsildar Venugopal, special RI Mahesh Raju, VROs Badrinath, Ramu, Golnaka divisin corporator Kaleru Padma, Amberpet division corporator Puli Jagan, Nallakunta division corporator Gariganti Sridevi, local leaders Bharath Mudhiraj, Miryala Ravinder, Yousufuddin, Dr Sulochana, Kittu, Lingam Goud, Bhaskar Goud, K Srinivas, P Santhosh Kumar, Sreenu, Narsing Yadav and others attended the programme.