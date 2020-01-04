Essay competition held on Savitribai's jayanthi

Patancheru: The jayanthi celebrations of the first woman teacher and social reformer Savitribai Phule were organised on a grand scale in the girls higher secondary school here. Floral tributes were paid to her portrait.



To mark the day, essay competitions on Savitribai for the students were conducted. Manisha Meghana bagged the first prize. Addressing the function, district BC Welfare Association president Balram and headmaster of the school lauded the services of Savitribai in launching many educational institutions and giving importance to women's welfare.

'A great social reformed and writer, Savitribai took up many social welfare activities', they stated. She also gifted education to many. They called upon people to strive for achieving her aspirations. Among those present on the occasion were town BC, SC, ST Students' Association president Laddu Ravi, Naik, Ghouse, Naresh, teachers and students.