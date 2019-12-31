NGO providing free treatment to elderly

Secunderabad: As elders need more care, there are many senior citizens who have no one to take care of them. Due to their deteriorating health and without proper support, they could end up with complications that require proper treatment. Meet Dr Ramakrishna, a physiotherapist, who for the past 10 years is treating old age persons at RK Mother Teresa Elder Care Center, located at Janakpuri Colony, Karkhana.



In 2010, RK Mother Teresa Elder Care Center began its services to provide better treatment to senior citizens. The center aims to provide free modern medical treatment and accommodation to the needy people. Treatment for all type of chronic diseases including paralysis, brain tumor, cardio-vascular diseases, asthma and many more are provided here.

The turning point

For 30-year-old Dr Ramakrishna, the uneventful death of his mother Ramuluamma was a turning point in his life. He said, "My mother suffered from a brain tumor and due to lack of proper treatment she lost her life. So, I took an oath to provide proper medical treatment to needy and urban people who suffer from chronic health problems." The centre has 22 staff members including two general physicians and a physiotherapist, who take care of the patients.

The NGO is run by crowdfunding and interested people donate items that are required for the elderly. There are 46 beds for the patients. Even doctors from various hospitals (KIMS hospital, Apollo hospital) cater to free checkups for the patients every weekend. The medicine and other provisions are provided by Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Surya Kumari, (60) a patient at the health center, said," I am suffering from type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer and also I met with an accident last year, I was brought here by my relatives. Presently my treatment is going on here." "I met with serious RTC bus accident in 2016, my left leg got fractured and I was treated over here and within six months I recovered and now I am leading a normal life," said Annapurna, a patient.