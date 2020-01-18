NGO supplies water in basti

Ramnagar: The NGO, Centre for Action Research and People's Development, has come forward to provide water facility to Kaman Basti in Ramnagar division, as the area is experiencing severe water scarcity. On Friday, local corporator V Srinivas Reddy inaugurated the water tank fixed at the colony by the NGO.

Speaking on the occasion, the corporator thanked the NGO for drilling a power borewell and fixing a water tank to provide water facility to the colony residents. He said that water of the bore was sent for check and found to be safe both for drinking and general use. Bharath Bhushan, the secretary of NGO, said that the NGO was ready to extend its services to other areas as well if the need arose.

Locals thanked the representatives of the NGO and local corporator for the noble initiative. NGO felicitator Divya, mobiliser Vanaja, project coordinator Mahesh, president of the basti Rakesh, Pujari Narsing Rao, locals J Swamy, Prameela, Lakshmamma, Rajesh, Vishwa Prasad, local TRS leaders Vivek, Prakash, SC cell president Satyanarayana, Gnan Kumar, GS Moses, ST cell president Kalyan Naik, Prem, Kumar and others were present on the occasion.