NGOs extend a helping hand to lockdown-hit

Hyderabad: With 20 days of strict lockdown imposed in the State results in no earnings for the hundred of daily wage workers and other citizens across the State, however, voluntary groups which earlier had placed their complete focus on distribution of oxygen and other medical assistance, besides burial of dead, have slowly started shifting their attention to distribution of ration kits. They are providing assistance to those whose financial resources have been drained during the lockdown.

Unlike the previous lockdown, where most of the affected survived financial crunch owing to focus of the State government and voluntary groups, this year medical needs have been prioritised. In the City during lockdown-2 small businessmen, daily earners like construction labourers, domestic helps, auto and taxi drivers, barbers, and some professional categories have been feeling the heat. Observing their plight, voluntary groups are helping them.

One such NGO—Alliance of Progressive Professionals which is a part of Tavvun (a conglomeration of NGOs) since last week is visiting slums across the City. "During our visit to Kishanbagh, we found that auto drivers were unable to feed families amid the lockdown. Following gave them and others in the locality ration kits containing 15 kg rice, two kg dal, one kg of oil and other essentials". The kit was worth Rs 1500.

Informed M A Khuddus, an IT professional, "We could help 17 families living in M S Makhtha area on Sunday, including many widows, single parents, orphans and sick persons. We have also counseled them to enroll their children in Telangana minority schools and TOSS (Telangana Open School for SSC). Some families were given Rs 2,000 to help them secure PDS ration for the lockdown period."

An advocate, G Srikanth Goud, is helping with personal contribution and funding from his friends. He decided to distribute ration kits to the needy near his residence in Nagole. "We initially targeted distribution of 50 kits each worth Rs 600. But, as the news spread, people turned up in huge numbers. We were able to distribute around 200 kits to domestic helps, students and small traders," he added.

Activists like S Q Masood, who knocked on the doors of the High Court during the previous lockdown over the PDS, felt that both the State and the Union governments should ponder over the impact of lockdown on livelihoods. "We are initiating 'Right to Food' nationwide campaign from June 1 to highlight the plight of people. One of our major demands is ration should reach all those who are affected," he said.