Niloufer Chath Opens In Hyderabad

Cafe Niloufer has launched Niloufer Chath, a rooftop 100% vegetarian North Indian restaurant at Banjara Hills. Inspired by Bali’s tropical aesthetics, the contemporary space offers a premium yet relaxed dining experience.

The menu features nutritionally valued, slow-cooked specialties and over 14 varieties of Indian breads, along with exclusive Jain options. Founder Anumula Babu Rao said the venture reflects the brand’s commitment to quality and wholesome dining, while Managing Director Anumula Shashank highlighted its experience-driven concept. Niloufer Chath strengthens the brand’s footprint in Hyderabad’s evolving vegetarian culinary landscape.