Live
- Two months after marriage, woman flees with cash and jewelry in Karimnagar
- BJP lays focus on AP, Chances of TDP joining NDA brightens
- All sections of people frustrated with YSRCP misrule: TDP leaders
- Daily Forex Rates (04-07-2023)
- Tirumala: Bhagavatha Parayanam begins on a grand note
- PL Technical Research: Buy KOTAK BANK - Technical Pick
- PL Technicals daily morning report - july 4
- PL Technical Research: Buy DCB BANK - Medium Term Tech Pick
- CM Jagan lays stone for Amul Chittoor dairy, lashes Naidu
- Our guarantee schemes are getting more publicity, thanks to BJP: DCM DK Shivakumar
NIMS, first public sector hospital in country to get a state-of-the-art robotic surgery system
Hyderabad: NIMS became the first public sector hospital in the country to implement a state-of-the-art robotic surgery system, which allows smaller...
Hyderabad: NIMS became the first public sector hospital in the country to implement a state-of-the-art robotic surgery system, which allows smaller incisions, leading to faster patient recovery and reduced hospital stays.
Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday stated this. The system was bought for Rs 35 crore. Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao generously allocated a grant of Rs 154 crore for the procurement of new medical equipment, further emphasising the importance of utilising funds from the Arogyasri healthcare programme.
Rao said NIMS was now successfully competing with renowned corporate hospitals in terms of advanced healthcare facilities. Since the State formation, NIMS has undergone significant development, with bed capacity doubling to 1,800. Recently, the CM had laid the foundation for a future 4000-bed NIMS hospital. With the planned expansion, NIMS is poised to become the largest hospital in the country, providing healthcare services on an unprecedented scale. It has gained recognition as the preferred choice for top-ranking medical students across India, he added.
NIMS boasts of several notable achievements in medical infrastructure, such as the largest dialysis centre in India, equipped with 150 dialysis machines valued at Rs 10 crore. It has also acquired high-end medical equipment including a DSA machine (worth Rs 13 crore0, an MRI machine (Rs 9 crore), a next-generation genome sequencing machi(Rs 7 crore), a neuro-navigation machine (Rs 6 crore), HDR brachytherapy equipment ( Rs 5 crore), anesthesia workstations ( Rs 5 crore), a mobile DSA machine ( Rs 5 crore), fracture fixation sets (Rs 4 crore), a pathology scanner (Rs 4 crore), an intraoperative microscope(Rs 3 crore), bronchoscopes ( Rs 3 crore) a 4D echo machine (Rs 2 crore), 3D EP equipment (Rs 2 crore), a CR system (Rs 2 crore), a Luminex machine (Rs 1 crore), and an intraoperative ultrasound machine( Rs 1 crore).