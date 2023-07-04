NIMS, first public sector hospital in country to get a state-of-the-art robotic surgery system

Hyderabad: NIMS became the first public sector hospital in the country to implement a state-of-the-art robotic surgery system, which allows smaller incisions, leading to faster patient recovery and reduced hospital stays.

Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday stated this. The system was bought for Rs 35 crore. Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao generously allocated a grant of Rs 154 crore for the procurement of new medical equipment, further emphasising the importance of utilising funds from the Arogyasri healthcare programme.

Rao said NIMS was now successfully competing with renowned corporate hospitals in terms of advanced healthcare facilities. Since the State formation, NIMS has undergone significant development, with bed capacity doubling to 1,800. Recently, the CM had laid the foundation for a future 4000-bed NIMS hospital. With the planned expansion, NIMS is poised to become the largest hospital in the country, providing healthcare services on an unprecedented scale. It has gained recognition as the preferred choice for top-ranking medical students across India, he added.

NIMS boasts of several notable achievements in medical infrastructure, such as the largest dialysis centre in India, equipped with 150 dialysis machines valued at Rs 10 crore. It has also acquired high-end medical equipment including a DSA machine (worth Rs 13 crore0, an MRI machine (Rs 9 crore), a next-generation genome sequencing machi(Rs 7 crore), a neuro-navigation machine (Rs 6 crore), HDR brachytherapy equipment ( Rs 5 crore), anesthesia workstations ( Rs 5 crore), a mobile DSA machine ( Rs 5 crore), fracture fixation sets (Rs 4 crore), a pathology scanner (Rs 4 crore), an intraoperative microscope(Rs 3 crore), bronchoscopes ( Rs 3 crore) a 4D echo machine (Rs 2 crore), 3D EP equipment (Rs 2 crore), a CR system (Rs 2 crore), a Luminex machine (Rs 1 crore), and an intraoperative ultrasound machine( Rs 1 crore).