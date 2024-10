Nine State universities get new VCs

Hyderabad: Nine State universities got new vice-chancellors on Friday as the State Governor and Chancellor Jishnu Dev Varma cleared the files related to the new appointment.

Accordingly, the new vice-chancellors appointed are: Professor G N Srinivas (Palamuru University, Mahabubnagar), Professor Pratap Reddy (Kakatiya University, Warangal), Professor Kumar Moglaram (Osmania University, Hyderabad), Professor Umesh Kumar (Satavahana University, Karimnagar), Professor Nityananda Rao (Telugu University, Hyderabad), Professor Altaf Hussain (Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda), Professor Yadagiri Rao (Telangana University, Nizamabad), Professor Aldas Janaiah (Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Hyderabad) and Professor Raji Reddy (Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University).