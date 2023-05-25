Niranjan stresses on making Telangana a world’s seeds hub

Hyderabad: Telangana State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday stressed on shaping the State to be the seed hub for the world.

Addressing the Seed Mela-2023 organised by Professor Jayashankar State Agriculture University (PJSAU) here, he said that the State is still importing certain varieties of seeds and steps should be taken to overcome this situation, he added.

The Minister said that the State government has been relentlessly making efforts for the betterment of the agriculture sector and for the welfare of the farmers since the formation of the separate State. As part of these initiatives, the government ensured felicitating irrigation water to the agricultural sector in a big way and the State is witnessing the accessibility of water for irrigation across Telangana.

Niranjan Reddy said that the State has favourable conditions for seed production and farmers should focus on this front, as seeds produced in Telangana have greater demand in other places. It should be explored to make Telangana grow as a seed production hub to export seeds to the entire world. However, it should be kept in mind that the extent of land will remain constant despite the population growth. Accordingly, new technologies should be used for conserving soil health but taking higher yields and production.

The agriculture minister also emphasised reducing the usage of chemical fertilisers and insecticides to protect soil fertility and agriculture scientists should continue efforts to create awareness on these front to the farmers.

Apart from that, importance should also be given to fodder production for cattle. He announced that the state government is taking steps to give top priority to establishing food processing zones.

Earlier, the minister handed over seeds to the farmers. Apart from PJTSAU, ICAR, several national and State organizations, agriculture and allied entities have put up their stalls in the Mela. Farmers in big numbers took part in the Mela and exhibition organised as part of it and purchased seeds.

State Seeds Corporation chairman K Bala Koteswara Rao, Agriculture Special Commissioner K Hanumanthu, PJTSAU Registrar Prof Sudhir Kumar, Director Research Dr M Venkata Ramana, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi,

Director Extension Dr Sudharani and Director Seeds Dr P Jaganmohan Rao and several scientists participated in the Mela.