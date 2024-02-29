NIT to study Krishna Basin Management Plan

Hyderabad: Amid the growing rivalry between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Krishna River sharing and project management, the Union government has announced that NIT (National Institute of Technology) Warangal and Surathkal would prepare a Krishna River Basin Management Plan. The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti on Wednesday announced that 12 technical institutions will now bear the responsibility of preparing the outline of the basin management plan for the six main rivers of the country (Narmada, Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery, Periyar, and Mahanadi). This important project commenced with the signing ceremony of an agreement between these organisations and the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD).

The Centre for Ganga River Basin Management and Studies, led by IIT Kanpur, was established to provide scientific and technical support in implementation and dynamically evolve the plan. Similarly, the NIT institutions would study and recommend the Union government for the management of the Krishna River. Ganga (Centre for Ganga Basin Management and Studies) will take on the leadership and coordination roles.

The task of preparing the outline of the basin management plan for Ganga (known as GRBMP), the largest river in the country, was successfully completed by the Consortium of 7 IITs (ITC) led by IIT Kanpur.