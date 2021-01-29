Nizamia head nurse tests +ve after jab

Charminar: Within 10 days of getting a vaccine shot, a head nurse of Nizamia General Hospital (Charminar Dawakhana) tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Thursday.

The 57-year-old, along with other staff members, got vaccinated on January 18, at the hospital. She was unstable and had mild cough after vaccination. For the last two days, she developed fever and complained of dizziness loss of taste. After observing the symptoms, she underwent Rapid Antigen Test for Covid-19 and was declared positive.

During the lockdown, the Charminar Dawakhana was converted as treatment centre of level-1 for Covid-19 suspected cases during mid-March. Later it was also turned into an isolation centre. Still the hospital has a testing centre.

Speaking to The Hans India, the head nurse, who did not want to be quoted, said: "I took a vaccine jab on January 18 along with my hospital staff. After a few days, I felt like going tasteless and had mild cough and increased dizziness – symptoms of Covid. On Thursday morning I decided to undergo a test. The report was positive. I returned home and placed myself in quarantine," she added.

"Shockingly, I was on duty during the entire lockdown and was treating patients, including positive cases. But I was not tested positive for these many months. Despite the fact that there were no more patients in the hospital, I am wondering how I got the virus."She will be undergoing a test for RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) on Friday. She requested to pray for good health.

After the nurse turned positive, her colleagues also decided to undergo the test. Still there are several staffers waiting to be tested. "The entire hospital staff gathered at a recent programme held on Republic Day. As she is reported positive, the authorities must respond and conduct the test for all the staffers," said a worried colleague. Medical authoritiesconcerned were not available for comment.