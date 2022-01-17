  • Menu
Nizamia Tibbi College issues notification to recruit lecturers

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of the Department of Ayush released notification for the recruitment of 21 lecturers on a contract basis for the State-run Government Nizamia Tibbi College located at Charminar.

The last date for submitting the application is January 25 until 5 pm. The rules of reservation shall be applied. According to the notification the applicants should be postgraduates and must be of 34 years for the general category and 39 years for SC /ST /OBC.

The applications can be downloaded from the department's website.

