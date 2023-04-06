NMDC felicitates boxing champ Nikhat Zareen

Hyderabad: The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has contributed Rs. 6 crores towards Sports promotion in India and invested in the upcoming sports talent of the country, the Corporation chairman Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge) said.

The NMDC celebrated the recent victory of its Brand Ambassador Nikhat Zareen at the 2023 IBA World Boxing Championship at a felicitation ceremony organised in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In line with the vision of Khelo India and the Fit India Movement, NMDC was hosting marathons, gamified walkathons, sports tournaments, and yoga. Nikhat Zareen was also the Brand Ambassador of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2022, he said.

Mukherjee said that "We were beaming with pride when our brand ambassador Nikhat Zareen asserted her supremacy at the World Boxing Championship and won the Gold for India. On behalf of NMDC, I wish her the best for her upcoming matches and training for the Olympics."

Expressing her gratitude to NMDC, Nikhat Zareen said, "I am grateful for the unwavering support from NMDC, who not only believed in my potential but also invested in my dreams. Their encouragement has been the driving force behind my success and I will forever cherish their contribution towards my journey."

Nikhat was the second Indian boxer to have won back-to-back Golds at the World Boxing Championships.