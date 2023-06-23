No alliance between BRS and BJP, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy has criticised the BRS government in the wake of news of alliance between the ruling BRS in the State and the BJP in the Central government.



He clarified that BJP has not made an alliance with BRS till now. He said that only one family of Telangana was blessed after hundreds of sacrifices. He accused CM KCR's family of looting thousands of crores of people's money. He criticized that they want to come back to power with that money.

He said that Telangana has become corrupt under the rule of BRS. Bharatiya Janata Party will stand as an alternative to BRS. He said that both Congress and BRS are one.

He said that if the Congress MLAs win, they will join the BRS again. He said that democratic government in Telangana is possible only with BJP. Kishan Reddy made it clear that BJP government will come to power in Telangana.