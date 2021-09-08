No compromise on water quality: HMWS&SB chief

Khairatabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply Sewage Board Managing (HMWS&SB) Director (MD) Dana Kishore on Tuesday reviewed the quality of drinking water supplied in the city.

A review meeting was conducted with all the senior officials on Tuesday at the Khairatabad Water Board office.

During the meeting, the water board MD directed the authorities to take all possible precautionary measures to ensure that the people do not have to worry about drinking water due to the incessant rains. He further said that special measures are being taken to ensure that drinking water is not polluted due to rains. Kishore said that the water board is paying special attention to the quality of drinking water.

Speaking at the meeting, Dana Kishore said, "In the wake of heavy rain, the authorities have been directed to take action to prevent any trouble to the citizens." Informing about the measures he said precautionary measures have to be taken up by the officials by identifying areas where sewerage overflow is frequent and ensure there are no damaged or overflowing manholes.

He asked the officials to supply water through freshwater tankers in the flood-prone areas. "Arrangements should be made to distribute bleaching powder in areas where it is needed to avoid seasonal diseases," said Dana Kishore.