No construction of footpath taken by GHMC after digging road: 6-year-old complains to KTR

A six-year-old boy complained to the municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao on the GHMC workers after they dug road in front of his house for the construction of footpath. What made the boy irked was that no construction works were taken up by the GHMC months after they dug the road.



According to the boy, the GHMC workers dug the road six months back for the construction of footpath and he fell on the road when he applied brakes of his bicycle on the debris while returning home.



The complaint which was written by the boy on a paper was shared by a netizen on the micro-blogging site Twitter during Ask KTR session on January 29. Responding to the boy's complaint, the minsiter tweeted, "Cute but serious complaint from young Karthikeya. Request Secunderabad zonal commissioner to address the issue personally," the minister tweeted.