No dearth of Covaxin stocks for 2nd dose

Koti: Scotching rumours of shortage of vaccine the health department on Thursday clarified thatadequate stocks of Covaxinare available for those waiting fortheir second shot. However, those taking the jab for the first time would be given Covishield.

The rumours going viral on social media gripped all the Covaxinbeneficiaries, and they fear administration of Covishieldinstead of Covaxinas their second shot.

Director of Public Health G Srinivas Rao said, "Second-timers need not worry there is sufficient stock of the vaccine available. Rumours are creating confusion and the public should not believe in them."

Due to the vaccine rumours, many are said to be planning to drop the second jab, as they fear taking another vaccine in place of Covaxin. A beneficiary who had his second jab at King Koti Hospital on Thursday said, "On hearing about the shortage of Covaxin, I initially thought of not taking the second jab but on enquiry it was clarified that the second dose would be Covaxin only."

Speaking to The Hans Indi, several government and private hospitals clarified that if one goes goes for the second jab, they would be given the same vaccine and the first-timers would only receive Covishield. However, only a few hospitals in the city are offering Covaxin for newcomers as well. It was also learnt that slow supply of Covishieldis the reason behind the slow vaccination drive.