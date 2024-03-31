No one can bring down our govt, will face any challenge: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar vehemently condemned BJP MLA A Maheshwar Reddy’s statement suggesting that the Congress government would collapse if the BJP opened its doors.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Ponnam Prabhakar asserted that no one could undermine a government elected by the people and stated readiness to face any challenge that may arise. He questioned Maheshwar Reddy’s basis for claims regarding the government’s downfall, asking whether he possessed foresight akin to an astrologer. He pointed out that the BJP had governed the country for the past decade and urged them to elucidate their accomplishments during this tenure. He highlighted BJP’s historical opposition to the formation of Telangana and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated disparagement of the state’s establishment, indicating a lack of genuine affection towards Telangana from BJP leaders.

Ponnam Prabhakar emphasised that if the BJP truly cared for Telangana, the Modi government should fulfill the promises made to the state in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act. He remarked on the BJP’s declining popularity at the national level, contrasting it with the Congress party’s commitment to the development and welfare of marginalized communities.

The Minister criticized the BJP’s historical neglect of backward classes, pointing out the absence of significant leadership roles for them within the party. He cited BJP’s pre-election promise to appoint a Chief Minister from the backward classes in Telangana as an attempt to garner votes, which ultimately failed. He asserted that the BJP does not prioritize the development of backward classes.